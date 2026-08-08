In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Cutie vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Dash
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-