In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Cutie vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-