In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
Cutie vs ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Zx
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Gowel
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 44,456
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|12 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-