In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Cutie vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 54,600
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.