In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Cutie vs Hope Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Hope
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Geliose
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 46,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3 Hours 12 Minutes