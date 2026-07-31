In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
21 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Raider
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-