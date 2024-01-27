In 2024 Fidato Evtech 21 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. 21 vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Jupiter Brand Fidato Evtech TVS Price ₹ 89,199 ₹ 73,340 Range 80-110 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. - Read Less