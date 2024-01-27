HT Auto
Fidato Evtech 21 vs TVS Jupiter

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
21 vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Jupiter
BrandFidato EvtechTVS
Price₹ 89,199₹ 73,340
Range80-110 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1850 mm1834 mm
Height
1160 mm1115 mm
Width
700 mm650 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,54985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
89,19973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
4,3506,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0101,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

