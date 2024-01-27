HT Auto

Fidato Evtech 21 vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Fidato Evtech 21 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
21 vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Saathi
BrandFidato EvtechTrinity Motors
Price₹ 89,199₹ 85,999
Range80-110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1850 mm-
Height
1160 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,54989,860
Ex-Showroom Price
89,19985,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3503,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0101,931

