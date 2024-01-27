In 2024 Fidato Evtech 21 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
21 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hrs.