In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
21 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Intruder
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-