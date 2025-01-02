In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
21 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Access 125
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-