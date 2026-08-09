21 vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Elite Brand Fidato Evtech Prevail Electric Price ₹ 89,199 ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 80-110 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.