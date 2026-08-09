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Fidato Evtech 21 vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
21 vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Hawk
BrandFidato EvtechOdysse Electric
Price₹ 89,199₹ 73,999
Range80-110 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fidato Evtech 21 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1850 mm1900 mm
Height
1160 mm1130 mm
Width
700 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80-110 km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,74973,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,19973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3500
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0581,590

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