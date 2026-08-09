In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
21 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Hawk
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-