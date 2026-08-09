In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
21 vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Mx3
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|85-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-5 Hours