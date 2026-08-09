21 vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 M-5 Brand Fidato Evtech Komaki Price ₹ 89,199 ₹ 99,000 Range 80-110 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -

In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.