In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
21 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Xblade
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-