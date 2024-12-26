In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
21 vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-