In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
21 vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-