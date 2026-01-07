In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
21 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Shine
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-