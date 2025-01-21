In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
21 vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Livo
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-