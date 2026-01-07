In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
21 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Dio
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-