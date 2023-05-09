In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
21 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-