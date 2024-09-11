In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
21 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-