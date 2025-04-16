In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
21 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-