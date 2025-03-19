In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
21 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-