In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
21 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|21
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 89,199
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-