HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare Bikes21 vs Ryder SuperMax

Fidato Evtech 21 vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Fidato Evtech 21 or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
21 vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Ryder supermax
BrandFidato EvtechGemopai
Price₹ 89,199₹ 79,999
Range80-110 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1850 mm1800 mm
Height
1160 mm1060 mm
Width
700 mm650 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km3 Years
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,54983,893
Ex-Showroom Price
89,19979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3503,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0101,803

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Hero CE001 is a tribute to Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal and is based on the Karizma XMR 210. The limited edition offering will be restricted to only 100 units
    Hero unveils Karizma-based CE001 limited edition, restricted to only 100 units
    27 Jan 2024
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    The Hero Karizma XMR feels and rides like a completely new motorcycle with hints of the original Karizma seeping in from time to time
    Hero Karizma XMR first ride review: Jack of all trades
    31 Aug 2023
    View all
      News