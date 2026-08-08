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HomeCompare Bikes21 vs Astrid Lite

Fidato Evtech 21 vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2026 Fidato Evtech 21 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 21 up to 80-110 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
21 vs Astrid Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 21 Astrid lite
BrandFidato EvtechGemopai
Price₹ 89,199₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Range80-110 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.2 Hours

Filters
21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fidato Evtech 21 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Model Name View
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Specification
Length
1850 mm1870 mm
Height
1160 mm1100 mm
Width
700 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80-110 km200 km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,7491,15,645
Ex-Showroom Price
89,1991,11,195
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3504,450
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0582,485

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