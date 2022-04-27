Saved Articles

Felidae Electric Maven vs TVS XL100

In 2023 Felidae Electric Maven or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Maven
Felidae Electric Maven
STD
₹30,000*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
32 Nm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
250W, BLDC Gear Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,00051,146
Ex-Showroom Price
30,00041,015
RTO
03,027
Insurance
04,947
Accessories Charges
02,157
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6441,099

