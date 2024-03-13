In 2026 Felidae Electric Maven or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at Rs. 30,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Maven engine makes power and torque 250 W & 32 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Maven has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Maven vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maven
|Xl100
|Brand
|Felidae Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 30,000
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|30-50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-