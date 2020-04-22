Saved Articles

Felidae Electric Maven vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2024 Felidae Electric Maven or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Maven
Felidae Electric Maven
STD
₹30,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
32 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
250W, BLDC Gear Motor1000 W
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,00038,000
Ex-Showroom Price
30,00038,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
644816

