In 2024 Felidae Electric Maven or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Felidae Electric Maven or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at 30,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Maven up to 30-50 km/charge and the C8 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less