Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMaven vs C6

Felidae Electric Maven vs Hero Lectro C6

In 2024 Felidae Electric Maven or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Maven
Felidae Electric Maven
STD
₹30,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹24,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
32 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Power
250W, BLDC Gear Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,00024,999
Ex-Showroom Price
30,00024,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
644537

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance will come with several design changes which include side gills, the LED lighting units, the AMG-style alloy wheels, and the carbon-fiber lip spoiler at the back.
    Mercedes-AMG teases C63 E Performance with plug-in hybrid ahead of global debut
    19 Sept 2022
    Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 are likely to use a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026.
    Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 to return to using V8 engines in 2026. Details here
    10 Aug 2023
    Mercedes-AMG termed the new C63 E Performance a real game changer in the 55-year history of AMG with the most powerful four-cylinder in the world under its hood.
    F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance breaks cover with hybrid powertrain
    22 Sept 2022
    Fully-electric Mercedes Vision AMG concept car unveiled a few months ago.
    Mercedes-AMG electric cars may come with autonomous drift mode in future
    25 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    The 4.0-litre engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and offers Mercedes' 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The C63 E Performance is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.
    Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance: First Look
    22 Sept 2022
    View all
     