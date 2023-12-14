Saved Articles

Felidae Electric Maven vs Hero Lectro C4

In 2024 Felidae Electric Maven or Hero Lectro C4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Maven
Felidae Electric Maven
STD
₹30,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C4
Hero Lectro C4
STD
₹23,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
32 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Power
250W, BLDC Gear Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,00023,999
Ex-Showroom Price
30,00023,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
644515

