In 2026 Evolet Pony or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Pony vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Evolet
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 59,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|80 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours