In 2024 Evolet Pony or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour.
Pony vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|Nexa
|Brand
|Evolet
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 39,499
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|80 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.