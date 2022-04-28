Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPony vs Victor

Evolet Pony vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Evolet Pony or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
55-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49957,877
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49957,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,244

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    A safety staff member sits inside a robotaxi autonomous vehicle developed by Baidu Apollo as it drives along a street in Beijing on April 22, 2022.&nbsp;
    Pony.ai, Baidu get permits for driverless ride-hailing in Beijing city area
    28 Apr 2022
    An autonomous vehicle of self-driving car startup Pony.ai is seen during a government-organised tour to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in China. (Representational photo)
    Toyota-backed Pony.ai's driverless testing permit suspended post accident
    14 Dec 2021
    An autonomous vehicle of self-driving car startup Pony.ai
    Toyota-backed self-driving car Pony.ai partners with Luminar
    10 May 2021
    Pony.ai, founded by former Google and Baidu Inc engineers Peng and Lou Tiancheng in 2016, has so far raised more than $1 billion.
    Toyota-backed self-driving startup Pony.ai considers going public
    25 Jun 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     