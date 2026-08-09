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Evolet Pony vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Evolet Pony or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Pony has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pony vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pony Zest 110
BrandEvoletTVS
Price₹ 59,999₹ 70,600
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pony
Evolet Pony
Classic
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Evolet Pony Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1750 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Kerb Weight
76 kg103 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
695 mm760 mm
Width
450 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
80 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technologyCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes19
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
E-ABS-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,43882,675
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99970,600
RTO
05,648
Insurance
3,4396,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

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