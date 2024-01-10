In 2024 Evolet Pony or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Evolet Pony or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 55-60 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less