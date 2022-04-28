Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPony vs Galaxy

Evolet Pony vs Raftaar Galaxy

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Galaxy
Raftaar Galaxy
STD
₹51,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55-60 km/charge100 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49951,900
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49951,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,115

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    A safety staff member sits inside a robotaxi autonomous vehicle developed by Baidu Apollo as it drives along a street in Beijing on April 22, 2022.&nbsp;
    Pony.ai, Baidu get permits for driverless ride-hailing in Beijing city area
    28 Apr 2022
    The Galaxy electric car brand will produce premium EVs
    China's Geely unveils new electric car brand Galaxy to take on Tesla, BYD
    25 Feb 2023
    An autonomous vehicle of self-driving car startup Pony.ai is seen during a government-organised tour to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in China. (Representational photo)
    Toyota-backed Pony.ai's driverless testing permit suspended post accident
    14 Dec 2021
    Pony.ai, founded by former Google and Baidu Inc engineers Peng and Lou Tiancheng in 2016, has so far raised more than $1 billion.
    Toyota-backed self-driving startup Pony.ai considers going public
    25 Jun 2021
    View all
      News