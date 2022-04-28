Saved Articles

Evolet Pony vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
55-60 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph40 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49938,000
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49938,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
848816

