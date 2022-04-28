Saved Articles

Evolet Pony vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55-60 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,267

