In 2024 Evolet Pony or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 55-60 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.