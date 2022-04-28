In 2024 Evolet Pony or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour.
Pony vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|Flion
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 39,499
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|80 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.