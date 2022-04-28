HT Auto

Evolet Pony vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Evolet Pony or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour.
Pony vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pony Flion
BrandEvoletNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 39,499₹ 57,788
Range80 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
55-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1820 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg86 kg
Height
750 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
400 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Mobile app connectivity-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.92 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49961,191
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49957,788
RTO
00
Insurance
03,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,315

