In 2024 Evolet Pony or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour.
Pony vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 39,499
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|80 km/charge
|54 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.