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Evolet Pony vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2026 Evolet Pony or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pony vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pony Accelero r14
BrandEvoletNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 59,999₹ 49,731
Range80 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh1.92 kWh
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Pony
Evolet Pony
Classic
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Evolet Pony Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
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Specification
Length
1750 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Kerb Weight
76 kg86 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
450 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
80 km180 km
Max Speed
25 kmph35-40 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
E-ABS-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,43853,003
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99949,731
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4393,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,139

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