In 2026 Evolet Pony or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pony vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 59,999
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|80 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.