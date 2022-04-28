Saved Articles

Evolet Pony vs Komaki Xone

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Xone
Komaki Xone
STD
₹45,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55-60 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49947,632
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49945,000
RTO
01,350
Insurance
01,282
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,023

