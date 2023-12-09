Saved Articles

Evolet Pony vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Kollegio Plus
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55-60 km/charge110 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49968,010
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49965,490
RTO
02,520
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,461

