In 2026 Evolet Pony or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Pony vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|Winn
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 59,999
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|80 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|0.42 kWh
|Charging Time
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