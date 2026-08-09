In 2026 Evolet Pony or Hero Lectro C8i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
Pony vs C8i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pony
|C8i
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 59,999
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|80 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|6.4 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.