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Evolet Pony vs Hero Lectro C6

In 2026 Evolet Pony or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
Pony vs C6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pony C6
BrandEvoletHero Lectro
Price₹ 59,999₹ 34,999
Range80 km/charge50 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh-
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
Pony
Evolet Pony
Classic
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹34,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1750 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Kerb Weight
76 kg70 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
450 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscV Brake
Range
80 km25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology-
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
E-ABS4 different modes- Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years2 Years
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,43838,032
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99934,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4393,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,363817

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